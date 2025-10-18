Left Menu

Trump says US strike targeted drug-carrying submarine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 00:02 IST
Trump says US strike targeted drug-carrying submarine
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a recent U.S. strike targeted a drug-carrying submarine, part of an intensified campaign against narcotics trafficking in the Caribbean and off Venezuela.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to confirm a Reuters report that the strike left two survivors who are currently in U.S. custody. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India
2
Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

 India
3
HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

 India
4
Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025