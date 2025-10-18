Trump says US strike targeted drug-carrying submarine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a recent U.S. strike targeted a drug-carrying submarine, part of an intensified campaign against narcotics trafficking in the Caribbean and off Venezuela.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to confirm a Reuters report that the strike left two survivors who are currently in U.S. custody. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

