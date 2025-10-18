Trump says US strike targeted drug-carrying submarine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 00:02 IST
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a recent U.S. strike targeted a drug-carrying submarine, part of an intensified campaign against narcotics trafficking in the Caribbean and off Venezuela.
Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to confirm a Reuters report that the strike left two survivors who are currently in U.S. custody. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
