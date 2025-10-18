Major Milestone in Defence Self-Reliance: First BrahMos Missiles Roll Out from Lucknow Facility

Reinforcing India’s march toward defence self-reliance, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath jointly flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles produced at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow on October 18, 2025. The event marked a historic milestone in India’s defence manufacturing journey, transforming Lucknow into a hub of cutting-edge missile production under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).

The world-class facility, inaugurated virtually by Shri Rajnath Singh on May 11, 2025, has achieved this remarkable output in just five months—a feat that underscores the efficiency and determination behind India’s “Make in India, Make for the World” mission.

BrahMos: The Backbone of India’s Strategic Strength

Addressing the gathering, the Raksha Mantri described BrahMos as “not just a missile, but a symbol of India’s growing indigenous capability.” He highlighted its supersonic speed, pinpoint accuracy, and formidable strike power, asserting that it has become the backbone of India’s Armed Forces.

Recalling the role of BrahMos in Operation Sindoor, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that the missile’s precision and reliability proved its combat-readiness beyond trials. “Every inch of Pakistan’s territory is within the reach of BrahMos,” he said, emphasizing that India’s defence preparedness now rests on a foundation of homegrown strength.

From ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for the World’

Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated that India’s defence production is now globally competitive. “The export of BrahMos to the Philippines and our cooperation with other nations show that India is now a giver, not a taker,” he declared. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for turning the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision into a reality and emphasized that defence manufacturing will play a decisive role in achieving the goal of a fully developed India by 2047.

The Raksha Mantri also revealed that the BrahMos team has recently signed contracts worth ₹4,000 crore with two nations, reflecting strong international demand for Indian defence products. He announced that Lucknow will soon emerge as a global knowledge hub for defence technology, with the facility expected to achieve an annual turnover of ₹3,000 crore and contribute ₹500 crore in GST from the next financial year.

The Facility: A Model of Modern Defence Manufacturing

Spread across 200 acres and built at a cost of ₹380 crore, the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility represents India’s growing industrial and technological prowess. It is capable of assembling, integrating, and testing approximately 100 missile systems annually, making it one of the largest indigenous missile facilities in Asia.

Shri Rajnath Singh noted that the facility is not just a strategic asset but a catalyst for regional economic development, generating employment and attracting allied industries. “With this facility, Uttar Pradesh will not just be a manufacturing centre—it will become a beacon of defence innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Strengthening the Indigenous Supply Chain

In his address, the Defence Minister also underscored the importance of building a resilient domestic supply chain for defence manufacturing. “A single missing component from a foreign supplier can halt an entire production line,” he cautioned. He called for the empowerment of small and medium industries that produce critical components such as seekers, engines, and guidance systems, ensuring that the supply chain remains within India.

He also urged for a dedicated roadmap to integrate small entrepreneurs into the defence ecosystem, emphasizing that the success of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor depends on the growth of small-scale industries alongside major defence firms.

Economic and Social Impact

Highlighting the dual benefits of the project, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that every missile produced at the Lucknow facility contributes both to national security and economic development. “The taxes generated from each missile help build schools, hospitals, and welfare schemes for our citizens,” he said, symbolizing how defence production can be an engine for inclusive growth.

UP Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath hailed the BrahMos facility as a “missile of Aatmanirbharta,” fulfilling the nation’s defence aspirations while creating new employment avenues. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Defence Minister for making Lucknow a key centre in India’s defence renaissance.

Employment and Development through Defence

CM Adityanath informed that more than 15,000 youth have already found employment through various nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. He stated that the BrahMos facility in Lucknow will inspire other industrial nodes to accelerate their projects, transforming Uttar Pradesh into a powerhouse of skilled manufacturing and innovation.

He further noted that the missiles produced in Lucknow are a “symbol of the nation’s safety and prosperity,” embodying both strategic security and economic opportunity.

Live Demonstrations and Future Prospects

During the event, Shri Rajnath Singh and Shri Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Booster Building and witnessed a live demonstration of the booster docking process. They also reviewed the Airframe and Avionics, Warhead, and Pre-Dispatch Inspection buildings, as well as simulator equipment and a mobile autonomous launcher display.

Dr Jaytirth R. Joshi, Director General of BrahMos, presented a cheque of ₹40 crore in GST revenue to the UP Chief Minister, symbolizing the state’s growing economic benefits from the defence sector.

Senior dignitaries including UP Deputy CM Shri Brajesh Pathak and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat were also present, reaffirming the strong collaboration between the central government, state authorities, and India’s premier defence research organizations.

A Defining Step Towards India’s Defence Future

The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow marks a defining step in India’s journey towards strategic self-sufficiency. With its first successful missile batch, the project exemplifies how industrial progress and national security can advance hand in hand.

As India looks toward 2047, initiatives like this stand as pillars of the nation’s vision—a powerful, self-reliant, and technologically advanced Bharat, capable of defending its borders and contributing to global peace through strength.