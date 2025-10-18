Rajnath Singh Inaugurates India’s First Titanium and Superalloy Plant in Lucknow

Marking a transformative milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence and aerospace manufacturing, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Titanium and Superalloy Materials Plant at the Strategic Materials Technology Complex of PTC Industries in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on October 18, 2025. The facility, one of the first private-sector establishments of its kind in India, aims to produce rare materials crucial for defence, space, and high-technology applications.

Emphasising the significance of this step, Shri Rajnath Singh stated, “India must produce rare materials used in defence and aerospace to become a technology creator and safeguard its technological sovereignty.” The plant’s establishment aligns with the government’s broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and underscores India’s shift from dependency on imports to indigenous production of critical materials and technologies.

Building India’s Technological Sovereignty

Addressing the gathering, the Raksha Mantri highlighted that India’s dependence on foreign countries for advanced materials and components had long slowed its defence progress. He described the new plant as a decisive move toward reversing that trend. “India will acquire true strength only when it can manufacture its own materials, components, chips, and alloys,” he said, adding that the facility puts India among a select group of nations capable of producing critical defence and aerospace materials domestically.

With this facility operational, India will now be able to manufacture several high-end components used in fighter jets, missile systems, naval platforms, and satellites—sectors previously dependent on imported alloys. Shri Rajnath Singh also underlined that while technology is power, material is the real strength. “We are building a foundation that will strengthen India’s technological sovereignty for decades to come,” he remarked.

A Symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence

Calling the new facility a “living example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Shri Rajnath Singh said it represents not just an industrial milestone but a societal transformation. The Strategic Materials Technology Complex creates an innovation chain connecting research institutions, MSMEs, and start-ups, thereby driving inclusive industrial growth.

Spread over 50 acres and established with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, the plant has an annual production capacity of over 6,000 tonnes. It will enable India to produce aviation-grade titanium and superalloys using both domestic and recycled sources. This achievement places India among a handful of countries—such as the United States, Russia, and Japan—capable of producing such high-grade materials, essential for manufacturing turbine blades, airframes, and missile components.

Catalysing Industrial Growth and Employment in Uttar Pradesh

Speaking about the broader impact of the project, Shri Rajnath Singh said the Strategic Materials Technology Complex will add a new dimension to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem. Alongside ancillary units and supplier industries, it is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, supporting the vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh into one of Asia’s leading defence manufacturing zones.

He lauded Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath for fostering a business-friendly environment in the state. “Improved law and order and investor confidence have turned Uttar Pradesh into India’s new growth engine,” he said, noting the surge in IT hubs, manufacturing facilities, and research centres across the region.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the Raksha Mantri and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for positioning Lucknow as a vital node in India’s defence industrial revolution. He emphasized that the facility will enhance India’s strategic self-sufficiency while empowering the youth through technical and industrial opportunities.

Collaboration and Indigenous Innovation

During the event, several landmark collaborations and achievements were announced that further cement India’s defence industrial capabilities.

PTC Industries and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signed an MoU to form a joint venture for developing propulsion systems, guided bombs, and small aero-engines for missiles, UAVs, and loitering munitions. This partnership seeks to accelerate the indigenization of propulsion technologies , reduce import dependence, and strengthen India’s defence production ecosystem.

PTC Industries received Letters of Technical Acceptance (LoTA) from CEMILAC, DRDO , for two major indigenous projects: Titanium Rear Fin Root Casting for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) , developed with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) . Oil Tank Assembly Titanium Castings for the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE-2) , in collaboration with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) .

Additionally, PTC received a Purchase Order from GTRE to manufacture Single-Crystal ‘Ready-to-Fit’ Turbine Blades for the Kaveri Derivative Engine. This marks a historic first for India in producing one of the most complex and high-value components used in jet engines.

These achievements represent India’s growing mastery over metallurgical and propulsion technologies—domains once dominated by a handful of global powers.

From Make in India to Design, Develop, and Deliver in India

Highlighting India’s evolving industrial mindset, Shri Rajnath Singh stated, “We are entering a new era—we have moved beyond Make in India to Design, Develop, and Deliver in India.” He praised the increasing participation of the private sector in defence R&D, manufacturing, and export, and called upon youth, innovators, MSMEs, and start-ups to view defence production not just as a business, but as a national responsibility.

“The work being done today will inspire the next generation of innovators,” he said, assuring full government support through progressive policies, incentives, and collaborative frameworks. He added that the success of initiatives like the Strategic Materials Technology Complex demonstrates that India’s public and private sectors can jointly transform the nation into a global defence manufacturing hub.

A New Dawn for India’s Defence Ecosystem

The inauguration of the Titanium and Superalloy Materials Plant marks more than an industrial launch—it represents a strategic leap toward material independence, technological sovereignty, and industrial excellence. By producing rare and high-performance materials within its borders, India strengthens not only its military capabilities but also its economy, innovation ecosystem, and global standing.

As India moves forward under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Lucknow complex stands as a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and national pride—symbolising the country’s transition from a defence importer to a defence innovator and exporter.