Arunachal's urban transformation driven by central, state schemes: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday highlighted the state's significant strides in urban development, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring dignity, comfort, and improved standards of living for every citizen through inclusive and sustainable initiatives.

Sharing an infographic on social media, Khandu said the state's urban transformation is being driven by a combination of flagship central and state schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

''From affordable housing to clean cooking, safe drinking water to scientific waste management, our urban development journey is ensuring dignity, comfort, and better living standards for every citizen,'' Khandu said in a post on X.

The infographic, titled 'PEMA 3.0 -- Year of Reforms & Growth: Urban Development', presents key achievements under multiple flagship programmes.

Under PMAY (Urban), the state has covered 6,459 beneficiaries, providing access to affordable housing in urban areas. The PM Ujjwala Yojana and Ujjwala 2.0 have delivered over 49,000 LPG connections, contributing to cleaner cooking practices and improved household health.

On the sanitation front, machinery for material recovery facilities (MRFs) has been deployed across 28 urban local bodies (ULBs) to strengthen solid waste management, while 16 ULBs are set to benefit under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, promoting hygienic and sustainable urban environments.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has achieved 100 per cent functional household tap connections (FHTCs) for over 2.2 lakh households, ensuring access to safe and reliable drinking water.

Meanwhile, through the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of food grains were distributed among 8.4 lakh beneficiaries, providing crucial food security support.

''Through schemes like PMAY (Urban), Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, and Jal Jeevan Mission, we are building towns that are cleaner, greener, and more inclusive,'' Khandu said, reaffirming his government's focus on sustainable and equitable growth.

