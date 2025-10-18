Man found dead with bullet wound in Beed; pistol recovered from site

A man was found dead with a bullet wound in Ashti tehsil in Beed district on Saturday, a police official said.

An unlicensed pistol and a motorcycle were found near the body of Mayur alias Bala Ramdas Chavan (35) a resident of Waghluj village, the Ambhora police station official added.

''The incident took place along Ambhora-Hivra road. Chavan, a mechanic, had a bullet wound on his chest. We are probing if it is a case of suicide,'' the official said.

