Man found dead with bullet wound in Beed; pistol recovered from site
A man was found dead with a bullet wound in Ashti tehsil in Beed district on Saturday, a police official said.An unlicensed pistol and a motorcycle were found near the body of Mayur alias Bala Ramdas Chavan 35 a resident of Waghluj village, the Ambhora police station official added.The incident took place along Ambhora-Hivra road.
PTI | Beed | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:07 IST
A man was found dead with a bullet wound in Ashti tehsil in Beed district on Saturday, a police official said.
An unlicensed pistol and a motorcycle were found near the body of Mayur alias Bala Ramdas Chavan (35) a resident of Waghluj village, the Ambhora police station official added.
''The incident took place along Ambhora-Hivra road. Chavan, a mechanic, had a bullet wound on his chest. We are probing if it is a case of suicide,'' the official said.
