UP: Man kills uncle as revenge for murdering his father

Bahraich
UP: Man kills uncle as revenge for murdering his father
A 50-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by his nephew here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in Fulwaria village when Sahboob Ali alias Chhotkau was stabbed from behind with a sharp weapon while returning to the village from the market, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural, Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

Police further stated that Sahboob recently returned home after serving a 20-year jail sentence for murdering his cousin, Insan Ali, in 2005.

Following a complaint lodged by Sahboob's son, a case was registered against the accused, Sufian, the son of Insan Ali, at the Nanpara police station late Friday evening.

Police have arrested Sufian and detained another accused, who is being interrogated.

The murder weapons used in the crime, an axe and a knife, were also recovered.

Further investigation is underway.

