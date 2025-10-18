SC judge expresses concern over natural disasters in HP; stresses environmental awareness

Expressing concern over the recent surge in natural disasters in the state, Supreme Court judge and executive chairman of National Legal Service Authority, Justice Suryakant Sharma, on Saturday said that there is a need for awareness on environmental protection. Earlier, people used to worship nature, but now, it is being exploited, leading to man-made disasters, he said while addressing an awareness programme, Mega Legal Literacy Camp, at Paddal ground in Mandi.

At the event, Sharma also interacted with the flood-affected victims, enquired about the cause of the disaster, and distributed relief materials. He appealed to the legal volunteers to spread awareness on free legal aid schemes and help the needy with free legal help.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the main focus of the camp is to spread awareness about drug abuse, protection of environment and rehabilitation of food affected victims who lost their lives, houses or land in floods which badly affected various parts of the state, including Mandi.

Expressing concern over the rising drug menace in the state, he said that substance abuse is on the rise in the state despite strict action from the police as well as the courts; therefore, there is a need to increase awareness amongst the family members of the addicts so that they can come forward and treat the addict sympathetically as a sick person. Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia also spoke on the occasion and said that the State Legal Service authority has been providing legal help to the needy apart from creating awareness on drug abuse and environment, among other issues.

