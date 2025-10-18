Delhi: Massive fire at apartment complex housing flats allotted to MPs near RML Hospital

A massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, where several flats are allotted to Members of Parliament (MPs), near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

While no casualties were reported, two girls -- aged 13 and 18 -- sustained minor burn injuries while escaping from the building, they said, adding that a dog was also rescued from the third floor with minor injuries.

Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 1.22 pm. The blaze was brought under control by 2.10 pm, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze started at one of the residential towers at around 1.10 pm from the stilt parking area of the eight-storey building, located close to the Parliament.

The building has servants' quarters on the first three floors and flats allotted to MPs on the upper floors.

The fire began in furniture and wooden household items stored in the ground-floor parking space and quickly spread upwards.

Residents alleged that some children were bursting firecrackers near some discarded couches and furniture, which resulted in the blaze. A few also claimed that a gas pipeline and a cylinder blast worsened the fire. A DFS official said the parking area being open on all sides allowed the flames to intensify.

''What could have been a small fire turned severe because of air circulation. The intense heat caused the upper two floors to catch fire from the outside, with flames billowing upward and inflicting additional damage,'' DFS officer Rajendra Atwal told PTI.

The block where the fire broke out has flats that are allotted to 22 MPs, but the fire was confined to the parking area and did not directly affect any MP's residence.

According to fire officials, it seems like no MP was present at their allotted flats as they only visit there when the parliament session is underway. It is also possible that some may have gone home for Diwali.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said, ''The fire broke out in the furniture lying in the stilt parking and spread upwards, affecting the first floor.

''The first three floors are servants' quarters. No casualties were reported, though some people sustained minor burns. No MP or family member has filed any complaint so far.'' Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky, engulfing the building and blanketing the area in a dark haze.

Bhupendra Prakash, another DFS official, said, ''When we arrived, we found furniture and storage items on fire on the stilt floor. The flames were rising and damaging the upper floors. Major damage occurred on the stilt level, but because our teams arrived quickly, the upper floors suffered only external damage.'' Residents expressed anger over what they called negligence by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

''Despite repeated complaints, the CPWD never cleared the discarded furniture from the parking area,'' said Pawan Kumar, one of the residents.

There was no immediate reaction from the CPWD.

Another resident, Anil Kumar, said the fire is suspected to have started after a child playing with crackers accidentally set furniture on fire.

''Two girls have been taken to the hospital, and most of the belongings of staff members have been destroyed,'' he added.

Kamal, the personal assistant to Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Naresh Bansal, said his family lost everything in the fire. ''All our belongings, documents, jewellery, clothes… everything is gone. We have to start from zero now,'' he told PTI.

Purnima, another resident, said, ''This area houses MPs and staff. Such incidents should not happen here. We request Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to visit the area and arrange temporary accommodation for the affected families.'' Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

