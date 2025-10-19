Left Menu

US will send survivors of strike on suspected drug vessel to Ecuador, Colombia, source says

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 00:17 IST
  • United States

The two survivors of an American military strike on a suspected drug-carrying vessel in the Caribbean will be sent to Ecuador and Colombia, their home countries, a US official said Saturday.

The military rescued the pair after striking a submersible vessel Thursday, in what was at least the sixth such attack since early September.

The repatriation avoids questions for the Trump administration about what the legal status of the two would have been in the US justice system.

The official who had knowledge of the matter was not authorised to discuss the plans and spoke on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

