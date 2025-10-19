Left Menu

US alleges 'credible reports' of imminent Hamas ceasefire violation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 03:28 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Saturday it had informed the nations guaranteeing the Gaza ceasefire agreement of "credible reports" indicating that Hamas will violate the pact.

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

