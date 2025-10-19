US alleges 'credible reports' of imminent Hamas ceasefire violation

The U.S. State Department said on Saturday it had informed the nations guaranteeing the Gaza ceasefire agreement of "credible reports" indicating that Hamas will violate the pact.

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the department said in a statement.

