Left Menu

Man held for raping minor Dalit girls following encounter in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

A 32-year-old man accused of allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl was arrested here on Sunday morning, police said. Superintendent of Police SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said the accused, identified as Badre Alam, was arrested around 3 am from a village under Khalilabad police station limits on Sunday.

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 19-10-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 16:15 IST
Man held for raping minor Dalit girls following encounter in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man accused of allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl was arrested here on Sunday morning, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Kumar Meena said the accused, identified as Badre Alam, was arrested around 3 am from a village under Khalilabad police station limits on Sunday. He said that when the police team was taking Alam towards Khalilabad Kotwali, he allegedly tried to flee on the pretext attending nature's call. He allegedly refused to stop despite police warnings, so the police opened fire and he was injured in the right leg, he added. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment. According to the police, Alam, a resident of Marwa village, allegedly drugged and raped the 17-year-old girl on Friday. The rape survivor was admitted to a hospital after her condition deteriorated. The girl's family accused Alam of raping her in connivance with her friend.

A case has been registered against Alam and a close relative of the rape survivor under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Meena said, and added that the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
2
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global
3
Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

 Japan
4
Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025