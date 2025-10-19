Left Menu

Israeli military says it conducted air strikes in Gaza's Rafah area

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military said on Sunday that air force fighter jets carried out air strikes in Gaza's Rafah area to remove a threat after "terrorists" opened fire on troops.

It said the militants' actions blatantly "violated" the ceasefire agreement, adding that the military would respond firmly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

