Israeli military says it conducted air strikes in Gaza's Rafah area

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:08 IST
The Israeli military said on Sunday that air force fighter jets carried out air strikes in Gaza's Rafah area to remove a threat after "terrorists" opened fire on troops.
It said the militants' actions blatantly "violated" the ceasefire agreement, adding that the military would respond firmly.
