Israel strikes southern Gaza in test of ceasefire

Israel said it struck Hamas militants in southern Gaza on Sunday after they shot at Israeli soldiers who were inside the area that is still under Israeli control, according to the conditions of the October 10 ceasefire.

Israeli aircraft and artillery struck the area, the military said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations with Israel's security heads and directed the military to take "strong action" against any ceasefire violations, but did not threaten to return to war.

Hamas said that it was not connected to any clashes in Rafah.

