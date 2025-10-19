Man's body recovered from UP cremation ground

The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from a cremation ground on Sunday here, police said. Circle Officer (Khurja) Purnima Singh said earlier in the day, they received information about a man's body lying in the cremation ground of Maina Maujpur village with injury marks. The body was identified as that of Netrapal (30) alias Pali, resident of Devrala village under Jewar police station limits in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Police said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and the deceased's family is being contacted. ''Prima facie, there are some injury marks on the deceased's body. The remaining details will become clear after the postmortem report is received,'' CO Singh, adding that the matter is being investigated.

