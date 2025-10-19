Left Menu

UP: Man kills wife, buries body under his bed

A man allegedly killed his wife and buried her body beneath his bed, continuing to sleep over it for several days, police said on Sunday.According to the police, the accused, Harikishan, who resides in Narpatpurwa village, allegedly murdered his wife, Phoola Devi 45, and concealed her body under the floor of his room.Phoolas family had not been able to contact her since October 6. A murder case has been registered, and police are conducting raids to trace the accused.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 19-10-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 19:31 IST
UP: Man kills wife, buries body under his bed
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his wife and buried her body beneath his bed, continuing to sleep over it for several days, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused, Harikishan, who resides in Narpatpurwa village, allegedly murdered his wife, Phoola Devi (45), and concealed her body under the floor of his room.

Phoola's family had not been able to contact her since October 6. Concerned, they filed a missing persons report on October 13, police stated.

The crime came to light when her brother noticed freshly laid mud beneath the accused's bed on Friday morning and alerted the police.

When officers excavated the area on Friday evening, they discovered her decomposed body approximately six feet deep. By that time, Harikishan had fled the scene.

ASP (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic samples have been collected. A murder case has been registered, and police are conducting raids to trace the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

 Israel
2
Yen eases as dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

Yen eases as dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to lowest in a year, backs calls for more stimulus

WRAPUP 1-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to lowest in a year, backs calls for mo...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from a seven-month high

UPDATE 1-China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from a seven-mont...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025