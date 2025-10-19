Left Menu

Mumbai: Shivaji Park residents demand action over bursting of firecrackers after 10 pm

Residents of the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, central Mumbai, have urged the police to take action against those bursting firecrackers after 10 pm, officials said on Sunday. Members of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Residents Welfare ALM submitted an application, seeking curbs on the bursting of firecrackers, to the Shivaji Park police station on October 13, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 22:27 IST
Mumbai: Shivaji Park residents demand action over bursting of firecrackers after 10 pm
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, central Mumbai, have urged the police to take action against those bursting firecrackers after 10 pm, officials said on Sunday. Members of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Residents Welfare ALM submitted an application, seeking curbs on the bursting of firecrackers, to the Shivaji Park police station on October 13, they said. As per the application, the residents have demanded strict adherence to the Bombay High Court order that restricts the bursting of firecrackers after 10 pm, aiming to preserve peace and minimise air and noise pollution during festive seasons.

The residents have demanded strict action against the persons violating the guidelines concerning the use of firecrackers at Shivaji Park, a huge public ground, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee says

South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee ...

 South Korea
2
Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

 Global
4
China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025