Tragic Family Feud Leads to Nephew's Death in Sonbhadra

An alleged family conflict in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district turned tragic when a man killed his nephew with a sharp-edged weapon, according to police reports.

The accused, Chhattu Singh, 46, allegedly committed the attack on Jeet Singh, 19, as he sat at his home's doorstep. Singh reportedly blamed his nephew for his son's death in a motorcycle accident six months ago. Additionally, a property dispute fueled animosity between the families.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused, as family members noted previous threats. The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)