Tragic Love Triangle Leads to Shocking Incident in Sitapur

A 35-year-old woman, distraught over her nephew's refusal to continue their relationship, slit her wrist inside a police station in Sitapur. She was immediately hospitalized and is stable. The woman, Pooja Mishra, had been in a relationship with her husband's nephew, leading to a domestic dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 35-year-old woman attempted to take her own life at a police station in Sitapur after a dispute with her partner, police reported on Monday.

The incident unfolded on Saturday at the Qutubnagar outpost. Station House Officer Virendra Singh Tomar explained that Pooja Mishra arrived with a blade and inflicted injuries upon herself during a confrontation with Alok, her partner and husband's nephew, who refused to continue their relationship.

Pooja, married to Virendra for nine years, had developed this relationship while living with Alok in Bareilly. Despite their entanglements, Alok distanced himself, causing further discord. The police clarified that no formal complaint has been filed, but both parties have been counseled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

