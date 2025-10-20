Left Menu

Britain Casts Sanctions on Haitian Gang Leaders Amid Rising Chaos

Britain has imposed sanctions on Kempes Sanon and Dimitri Herard for inciting gang violence and political instability in Haiti. Sanon, a gang leader, and Herard, a former security head, face asset freezes and travel bans. Their activities include orchestrating attacks and smuggling arms, contributing to widespread conflict and displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move on Monday, Britain introduced fresh sanctions targeting two notorious Haitian figures, accusing them of inciting gang violence and political instability. According to a government notice, these measures are directed at Kempes Sanon, leader of the notorious Les Argentins gang, and Dimitri Herard, a former head of Haiti's National Palace General Security Unit.

The sanctions entail asset freezes and travel bans, emblematic of the UK's stern approach to quelling escalating unrest in Haiti. Sanon's gang, anchored in Port-au-Prince's Haut Bel-Air area with an estimated strength of 150 members, is significantly influential. His gang is part of a broader coalition that exerts control over extensive sectors of the Haitian capital, according to the UK government.

Meanwhile, Herard, notorious for his alleged involvement in the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, escaped prison in March 2024; he is now reportedly active among violent gangs. The United Nations and the United States recently imposed similar sanctions, highlighting international concerns over illegal arms trade and its link to the rampant violence destabilizing this Caribbean nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

