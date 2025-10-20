Britain Casts Sanctions on Haitian Gang Leaders Amid Rising Chaos

In a bold move on Monday, Britain introduced fresh sanctions targeting two notorious Haitian figures, accusing them of inciting gang violence and political instability. According to a government notice, these measures are directed at Kempes Sanon, leader of the notorious Les Argentins gang, and Dimitri Herard, a former head of Haiti's National Palace General Security Unit.

The sanctions entail asset freezes and travel bans, emblematic of the UK's stern approach to quelling escalating unrest in Haiti. Sanon's gang, anchored in Port-au-Prince's Haut Bel-Air area with an estimated strength of 150 members, is significantly influential. His gang is part of a broader coalition that exerts control over extensive sectors of the Haitian capital, according to the UK government.

Meanwhile, Herard, notorious for his alleged involvement in the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, escaped prison in March 2024; he is now reportedly active among violent gangs. The United Nations and the United States recently imposed similar sanctions, highlighting international concerns over illegal arms trade and its link to the rampant violence destabilizing this Caribbean nation.

