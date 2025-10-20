Supreme Court to Hear Controversial Gun Law Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to examine a contentious Texas case concerning a federal law that prohibits illegal drug users from firearm ownership. The statute, one of the charges against Hunter Biden in 2023, is being scrutinized for its compatibility with the Second Amendment.

The Justice Department appealed after a lower court, siding with a man named Ali Hemani, ruled the gun restriction conflicted with constitutional rights. The Supreme Court's decision is expected by June.

This case originates from illegal gun possession allegations against Hemani after a pistol was found during an FBI raid. Hemani contested the charge, arguing it breached his constitutional rights, referencing a 2022 Supreme Court decision on firearm regulation tradition.

