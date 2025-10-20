Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Controversial Gun Law Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will review a case involving a Texas law that prohibits illegal drug users from owning guns. This law underpinned charges against Hunter Biden in 2023. The case challenges the statute's compliance with the Second Amendment and involves a Texas man, Ali Hemani.

Updated: 20-10-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to examine a contentious Texas case concerning a federal law that prohibits illegal drug users from firearm ownership. The statute, one of the charges against Hunter Biden in 2023, is being scrutinized for its compatibility with the Second Amendment.

The Justice Department appealed after a lower court, siding with a man named Ali Hemani, ruled the gun restriction conflicted with constitutional rights. The Supreme Court's decision is expected by June.

This case originates from illegal gun possession allegations against Hemani after a pistol was found during an FBI raid. Hemani contested the charge, arguing it breached his constitutional rights, referencing a 2022 Supreme Court decision on firearm regulation tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

