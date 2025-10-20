Left Menu

Nagaland's Five Tribes Succeed in Reservation Policy Overhaul

The Five Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy withdrew its boycott of state government functions after the cabinet accepted its demands to rename a commission and expand its scope. The Naga tribes seek a comprehensive examination of the state's reservation policy, which they argue is outdated.

The Five Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) has rescinded its boycott of state government functions after Nagaland's cabinet agreed to their demands. The committee, comprising the Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes, saw their call for renaming the Job Reservation Commission met on October 16.

Leading figures within CoRRP, including convenor Tesinlo Semy and member secretary GK Zhimomi, confirmed that the boycott would be lifted following a meeting with representatives from all five tribes. The cabinet's decision comes after a memorandum appealing for a broader review of the reservation policy was submitted on September 24.

The committee welcomed the state's response, emphasizing that the existing reservation policy from 1977 needs restructuring to represent current socio-economic dynamics. Protest rallies were held following their submissions, and the demands were for a new Commission for Review of Reservation Policy.

