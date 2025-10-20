Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pushes for Rapid Reconstruction After Devastating Rains
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Sahastradhara and surrounding areas after heavy rains and cloudbursts caused destruction. He assured affected residents that reconstruction was a priority, directing officials to expedite efforts. Dhami also highlighted the importance of not disrupting children's education during recovery and committed to providing necessary aid.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with residents of Sahastradhara, a region recently ravaged by heavy rains and cloudbursts. He promised swift resolution of their issues and observed ongoing reconstruction efforts during a Diwali visit.
Devastating weather events on September 15 and 16 led to the collapse of roads and bridges, as well as the destruction of hotels and streams along the rivers. Dhami emphasized the importance of compassion and unity during Diwali, extending his heartfelt greetings to the affected communities.
The Chief Minister outlined plans to ensure alternative housing for displaced families and assistance through rent arrangements. He urged officials to accelerate the construction of protective walls and ensure children's education remains uninterrupted. Dhami reiterated his government's commitment to rapid recovery and a return to normalcy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
