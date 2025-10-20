Federal Judge Challenges Aggressive Tactics in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

A federal judge in Chicago has summoned U.S. immigration officials to her courtroom, scrutinizing their aggressive tactics during President Donald Trump's stringent immigration enforcement in the city.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis emphasized concerns over potential violations of her previous order, which dictated agents to wear visible identification and issue warnings before utilizing anti-riot weapons, such as tear gas. She has now mandated federal officers to don body cameras during immigration operations and public interactions.

Since last month's commencement of the immigration crackdown, tensions have risen, particularly between protesters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The federal government initiated the deployment of National Guard troops to assist in these efforts, although legal challenges have temporarily halted their dispatch. Trump's portrayal of Chicago as crime-ridden contradicts crime statistics, prompting accusations from political opponents of inciting unrest to justify federal interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)