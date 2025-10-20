Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges Aggressive Tactics in Chicago Immigration Crackdown

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis examines federal agents' aggressive tactics amid Trump’s immigration crackdown in Chicago. Ellis mandates body cameras for agents following concerns over tactics like tear gas use without warning. Protests escalate as National Guard deployment faces legal hurdles, sparking political and public safety debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:48 IST
A federal judge in Chicago has summoned U.S. immigration officials to her courtroom, scrutinizing their aggressive tactics during President Donald Trump's stringent immigration enforcement in the city.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis emphasized concerns over potential violations of her previous order, which dictated agents to wear visible identification and issue warnings before utilizing anti-riot weapons, such as tear gas. She has now mandated federal officers to don body cameras during immigration operations and public interactions.

Since last month's commencement of the immigration crackdown, tensions have risen, particularly between protesters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The federal government initiated the deployment of National Guard troops to assist in these efforts, although legal challenges have temporarily halted their dispatch. Trump's portrayal of Chicago as crime-ridden contradicts crime statistics, prompting accusations from political opponents of inciting unrest to justify federal interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

