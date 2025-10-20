Tension in Telangana: Accused Killed After Police Standoff

In a dramatic turn of events in Telangana's Nizamabad district, a 24-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a constable was shot dead by police on Monday. The confrontation unfolded as police say the accused, Shaik Riaz, attempted to snatch a pistol from an officer, prompting police to open fire.

The incident occurred when police were alerted by sounds of glass breaking and doors smashing within the government hospital where Riaz was admitted. Officers entered the ward, attempting to diffuse the situation, but Riaz allegedly grabbed a pistol and began pressing the trigger, refusing to surrender.

Following the shooting, a probe was launched adhering to Standard Operating Procedures. Meanwhile, police paid tribute to the slain constable, promising benefits to his family, and reiterating a commitment to maintaining law and order. Family members expressed mixed emotions, with the deceased constable's family relieved by Riaz's death, while Riaz's kin alleged police misconduct.

