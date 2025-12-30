No Resurgence: Telangana Police Chief Ensures Maoist Decline

Telangana's top police official, B Shivadhar Reddy, has decisively dismissed any notion of a Maoist resurgence in the region. In a press meeting, he emphasized the lack of recruitment and waning support for the rebels.

Highlighting recent developments, Reddy confirmed that more than 500 members of the radical CPI (Maoists) have surrendered their arms to the state's police force in 2025, marking a significant decline in militant activity.

Of the surrendered cadres, the majority originated from Chhattisgarh, while a few were from neighboring states. He also addressed allegations from political figures like BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, assuring that Telangana's law and order are well maintained.