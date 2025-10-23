R110M M-TEC Investment Boosts South Africa’s Drive for Industrialisation

South Africa’s manufacturing and industrial development ambitions have received a significant boost with a R110 million investment by M-TEC, a leading producer of copper, power, and fibre-optic cables. The investment was officially announced at the launch of M-TEC’s upgraded manufacturing plant in Vereeniging, Gauteng, reaffirming investor confidence in South Africa’s economic prospects and industrial policy direction.

Strengthening Local Manufacturing and Industrial Capacity

Speaking at the event, Dr Lester Bouah, Chief Director of Investment Mobilisation at Invest SA, hailed the investment as a vote of confidence in the South African economy and a testament to the country’s potential for industrial renewal.

“M-TEC’s investment is aligned with the priorities of the seventh administration, particularly localisation, job creation, and innovation,” Bouah said.

Invest SA, an agency under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), plays a pivotal role in attracting and retaining investment that contributes to economic transformation, competitiveness, and industrial diversification. The agency supports businesses like M-TEC in expanding their production capacity, strengthening supply chains, and integrating into both domestic and export markets.

Bouah emphasised that the dtic’s Annual Performance Plan sets an ambitious target to increase procurement of locally-manufactured goods and services by R50 billion. He called on M-TEC and other manufacturers to use their investments to drive import substitution and foster the growth of local suppliers.

“We urge M-TEC to contribute to this import replacement target by sourcing components and services from local manufacturers and service providers. We also encourage more companies to follow M-TEC’s lead and embrace localisation as a pathway to sustainable industrialisation,” he added.

M-TEC: A Model for Transformation and Localisation

M-TEC, short for Metal and Telecommunications Cables, manufactures copper products, low- and medium-voltage power cables, and optical fibre cables. These products are essential to South Africa’s infrastructure development, particularly in the energy, telecommunications, and transport sectors.

The company’s evolution represents a remarkable example of transformation and international partnership. It was established through a joint venture between South Korea’s Taihan Cable & Solution and Community Investment Holdings (CIH) — a South African investment group led by Professor Anna Mokgokong, one of the country’s most prominent business leaders. CIH holds a 51% majority stake in M-TEC, ensuring local ownership and alignment with South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) objectives.

Bouah described M-TEC’s ownership model as a “great transformation story” for South Africa, one that integrates historically disadvantaged professionals into an industry that has long been dominated by white and male ownership.

Partnership with the Cables Industry Manufacturers’ Forum

The partnership between M-TEC and the dtic is supported through the Cables Industry Manufacturers’ Forum (CIMF) — a collaborative platform involving the dtic and the Association of Electrical Cable Manufacturers of South Africa (AECMSA). The forum’s central objective is to drive localisation, promote import replacement, and strengthen domestic production capabilities in the cable manufacturing sector.

Through this partnership, M-TEC’s expansion project not only advances industrial policy goals but also contributes to job creation, skills transfer, and value-chain development.

A Commitment to Jobs and Inclusive Growth

Addressing delegates at the launch, Professor Anna Mokgokong, Chairperson of Community Investment Holdings, underscored M-TEC’s social and economic impact, particularly in the Vereeniging area and surrounding communities.

“Through M-TEC, we aim to make a tangible contribution to addressing unemployment. Our goal is to keep our manufacturing operations running 24 hours a day. This will allow us to sustain jobs, create new ones, and reduce the social burden on government,” she said.

Mokgokong highlighted that every increase in local procurement directly translates into employment opportunities, revenue generation, and community upliftment.

“We need to get South Africans back to work, earning a decent living through honest means. The more procurement opportunities we get, the more people we can employ — and the more revenue can feed back into the fiscus to support national development,” she added.

A Boost for South Africa’s Industrial Policy Objectives

The investment comes at a time when South Africa is prioritising industrial revitalisation, infrastructure renewal, and economic transformation under the Reimagined Industrial Strategy led by the dtic. This policy framework focuses on enhancing the competitiveness of key industrial sectors, promoting manufacturing exports, and stimulating domestic production to reduce reliance on imports.

M-TEC’s investment is expected to support these objectives by increasing the domestic supply of high-quality cables required for energy transmission, telecommunications networks, and industrial applications — all of which are central to South Africa’s economic recovery and energy transition goals.

Rebuilding Confidence in South Africa’s Economy

Dr Bouah reiterated that sustained investment from local and international firms like M-TEC demonstrates renewed confidence in South Africa’s industrial landscape and the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment.

“The success of this project sends a powerful message that South Africa remains open for business. It highlights the resilience and potential of our manufacturing sector to compete globally while advancing transformation and inclusivity at home,” Bouah said.

Looking Ahead

As M-TEC’s upgraded manufacturing facility begins operations, it is poised to play a vital role in strengthening local supply chains, creating new employment opportunities, and supporting the country’s green and digital infrastructure goals.

The project aligns with South Africa’s broader economic recovery agenda, which aims to reindustrialise the economy, boost exports, and reduce the trade deficit through high-value manufacturing.

The R110 million investment not only underscores private sector confidence in South Africa’s industrial trajectory but also represents a blueprint for sustainable, inclusive, and locally driven industrialisation.