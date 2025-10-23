DAC Approves Rs 79,000 Crore Procurement to Boost India’s Armed Forces

In a major step toward modernising India’s defence capabilities and strengthening self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a series of capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 79,000 crore. The meeting, held at South Block, New Delhi on October 23, 2025, marked one of the largest procurement approvals of the year, spanning the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The approvals aim to enhance India’s deterrence, operational readiness, and technological edge across land, sea, and air domains, with a strong emphasis on indigenous design, development, and manufacturing.

Strengthening the Indian Army’s Firepower and Mobility

The DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for multiple high-impact procurements for the Indian Army, including the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), the Ground-Based Mobile Electronic Intelligence System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) equipped with Material Handling Cranes.

The Nag Missile System (Tracked) — an upgraded variant of the indigenous third-generation anti-tank guided missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) — will enhance the Army’s ability to neutralise enemy armoured vehicles, fortified bunkers, and defensive positions. Mounted on a tracked platform, NAMIS ensures superior mobility and strike efficiency across rugged terrain.

The GBMES, another crucial acquisition, will bolster the Army’s Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) capabilities, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of enemy communication and radar emissions. This system is designed to operate round-the-clock, providing vital situational awareness and early warning for tactical and strategic planning.

The induction of High Mobility Vehicles with integrated cranes will significantly improve logistical agility, facilitating faster movement of supplies, heavy equipment, and ammunition in remote and challenging operational zones — from deserts to high-altitude regions.

“These acquisitions will ensure that our Army remains agile, lethal, and technologically equipped to meet future battlefield requirements,” said a senior defence official following the meeting.

Expanding the Indian Navy’s Maritime and Amphibious Capabilities

The DAC also approved several landmark proposals for the Indian Navy, aimed at expanding its operational versatility, sea control, and humanitarian response capacity. Among these were the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro-Optical Infrared Search and Track Systems (EO-IRST), and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mounts.

The acquisition of LPDs will significantly enhance the Navy’s amphibious warfare capabilities, enabling the simultaneous deployment of troops, armoured vehicles, and aircraft for coastal and expeditionary operations. These multi-role platforms will support joint operations with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, particularly in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions and international peacekeeping efforts.

The Advanced Lightweight Torpedo (ALWT), developed indigenously by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) under DRDO, is capable of engaging conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines, adding a potent anti-submarine warfare dimension to the Navy’s arsenal.

The 30mm Naval Surface Gun, designed for precision and reliability, will strengthen both the Indian Navy’s and Indian Coast Guard’s ability to conduct Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), anti-piracy patrols, and littoral defence missions. Meanwhile, the new EO-IRST systems and Smart Ammunition will modernise shipborne sensors and weaponry, improving surveillance, target tracking, and engagement accuracy under all weather conditions.

“The induction of these systems will reinforce the Indian Navy’s blue-water operational capability and its role as a first responder in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Enhancing the Indian Air Force’s Long-Range Precision and Autonomy

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DAC accorded AoN for several advanced technologies, including the Collaborative Long-Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS). This state-of-the-art system is designed for autonomous take-off and landing, target detection, and precision payload delivery across long ranges.

The CLRTS/DS integrates AI-enabled navigation, network-centric warfare capabilities, and collaborative engagement features, allowing multiple units to coordinate simultaneous strikes on high-value enemy assets. The system represents a leap in the IAF’s capacity for stand-off operations, intelligence gathering, and real-time target neutralisation in complex airspace environments.

Focus on Self-Reliance and Indigenous Production

All acquisitions cleared by the DAC fall under Buy (Indian-IDDM) or Buy (Indian) categories, reflecting the government’s consistent push to promote domestic defence manufacturing and technology self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

These approvals will channel substantial investments into India’s defence industrial ecosystem, involving the participation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), private companies, and startups under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme. The move is expected to generate thousands of skilled jobs while fostering research and development partnerships between the armed forces, industry, and academia.

“The focus of the DAC’s decisions is clear — to ensure that India’s Armed Forces are equipped with state-of-the-art, indigenously developed systems while strengthening the domestic defence production base,” Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh stated.

Towards a Modern, Self-Reliant Defence Force

The approval of these proposals aligns with India’s long-term vision of building a self-reliant and technologically advanced military, capable of addressing both conventional and asymmetric threats. The acquisitions will not only improve combat readiness but also support India’s strategic objective of becoming a global hub for defence innovation and export.

With the induction of advanced missile systems, electronic warfare platforms, maritime assets, and autonomous technologies, India’s armed forces are set to gain a decisive edge in the 21st-century battlespace.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to “Make in India, Make for the World”, ensuring that the country’s defence modernization efforts strengthen both national security and industrial capability.