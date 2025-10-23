Left Menu

Strengthening Security: SSP Mohita Sharma's Mission in Kathua

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, is intensifying security efforts in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. During visits to key areas, she emphasized vigilant operations and collaboration among security forces to prevent anti-national activities and ensure peace. Sharma's approach includes regular patrols, surveillance, and inter-agency cooperation.

In an effort to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma highlighted the necessity of routine cordon and search operations alongside long-range patrols in vulnerable regions.

During her visit to mountainous zones like Billawar, Ramkot, Nangala, and Machedi, Sharma urged officers to stay diligent and take proactive measures against anti-national activities. She instructed security personnel to closely monitor overground workers and their associates, stressing enhanced patrols and operations in key areas.

The senior officer reaffirmed Kathua Police's resolve to sustain peace throughout the district, ensuring no leniency towards disruptive elements. She chaired a high-level security dialogue with the Army, CRPF, and other agencies, prioritizing issues such as infiltration, suspicious movements, and strategic force deployment.

