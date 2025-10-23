Left Menu

EU's Readiness 2030: A New Dawn in Defense Strategy

European Union leaders agreed on a comprehensive defense strategy to fortify Europe's defenses against possible external threats, most notably from Russia. The Readiness 2030 initiative focuses on drone defenses, enhancing the Eastern Flank Watch, and boosting defense spending, aiming for substantial, collaborative military projects by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:31 IST
EU's Readiness 2030: A New Dawn in Defense Strategy
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union leaders have thrown their weight behind a significant defense plan aimed at equipping the continent to fend off external attacks by the decade's end. This move comes amid growing concerns over Russia's aggressive maneuvers.

The initiative, known as Readiness 2030, seeks to stimulate national governments to roll out concrete defense projects by mid-2026, focusing on bolstering anti-drone capabilities in response to recent airspace trespasses.

With defense spending surging to nearly 392 billion euros, the plan emphasizes secured European drone defenses as part of the broader Eastern Flank Watch strategy to protect EU's eastern borders effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
2
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India
3
GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

 India
4
European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025