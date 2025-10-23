EU's Readiness 2030: A New Dawn in Defense Strategy

European Union leaders have thrown their weight behind a significant defense plan aimed at equipping the continent to fend off external attacks by the decade's end. This move comes amid growing concerns over Russia's aggressive maneuvers.

The initiative, known as Readiness 2030, seeks to stimulate national governments to roll out concrete defense projects by mid-2026, focusing on bolstering anti-drone capabilities in response to recent airspace trespasses.

With defense spending surging to nearly 392 billion euros, the plan emphasizes secured European drone defenses as part of the broader Eastern Flank Watch strategy to protect EU's eastern borders effectively.

