EU's Readiness 2030: A New Dawn in Defense Strategy

European Union leaders agreed on a comprehensive defense strategy to fortify Europe's defenses against possible external threats, most notably from Russia. The Readiness 2030 initiative focuses on drone defenses, enhancing the Eastern Flank Watch, and boosting defense spending, aiming for substantial, collaborative military projects by 2026.
European Union leaders have thrown their weight behind a significant defense plan aimed at equipping the continent to fend off external attacks by the decade's end. This move comes amid growing concerns over Russia's aggressive maneuvers.
The initiative, known as Readiness 2030, seeks to stimulate national governments to roll out concrete defense projects by mid-2026, focusing on bolstering anti-drone capabilities in response to recent airspace trespasses.
With defense spending surging to nearly 392 billion euros, the plan emphasizes secured European drone defenses as part of the broader Eastern Flank Watch strategy to protect EU's eastern borders effectively.
