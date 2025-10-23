Temjen Imna Along Meets Dr Jitendra Singh to Boost Science, Innovation in Nagaland

Nagaland Minister Shri Temjen Imna Along paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple key portfolios including Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and the Prime Minister’s Office, in New Delhi this week. The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both leaders to strengthen Centre–State collaboration in advancing innovation, digital governance, and youth empowerment in Nagaland and the wider North-Eastern region.

Strengthening Ties and Extending Festive Greetings

The meeting began on a warm note as Temjen Imna Along extended Diwali greetings to Dr. Jitendra Singh on behalf of the people of Nagaland, expressing good wishes for peace, prosperity, and unity. The gesture reflected the strong spirit of partnership and goodwill that continues to define the relationship between the state government and the Union Ministries.

Focus on Development, Science, and Technology

The discussions revolved around a broad range of developmental priorities for Nagaland, particularly in the domains of science, technology, innovation, and administrative reforms. Both ministers explored ways to leverage cutting-edge technologies to accelerate economic growth, enhance governance efficiency, and build capacity among the state’s youth population.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India’s North-Eastern Region into a hub of innovation and sustainable development. He emphasized that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, unprecedented attention is being given to the region’s growth through a combination of scientific advancement, start-up promotion, and digital empowerment.

“The North-East has immense potential to lead India’s innovation story,” Dr. Singh said. “Our aim is to ensure that every state, including Nagaland, benefits from new-age technologies, digital governance frameworks, and knowledge-based industries.”

Encouraging Startups and Innovation in Nagaland

Temjen Imna Along briefed Dr. Singh on the state’s ongoing efforts to nurture a startup culture, enhance STEM education, and promote entrepreneurship among young innovators. He highlighted the role of the state government in implementing centrally sponsored projects to boost infrastructure and digital transformation.

Dr. Singh expressed satisfaction with Nagaland’s growing focus on entrepreneurship and skill development, noting that the Department of Science & Technology and the Atal Innovation Mission have launched several initiatives to support young entrepreneurs from the North-East. He assured continued central assistance for projects aimed at developing incubation centers, innovation hubs, and research collaborations between local universities and national institutions.

Administrative Reforms and Digital Governance

The meeting also touched upon administrative reforms and the integration of digital tools to improve efficiency in government services. Dr. Singh, who also oversees the Department of Personnel and Public Grievances, discussed ongoing reforms under the Digital India Mission, aimed at reducing red tape and enhancing citizen-centric governance.

He encouraged the Nagaland government to make greater use of digital governance platforms and data-driven decision-making to deliver better public services. Both leaders agreed that digital transformation is key to ensuring transparency, accountability, and speed in administration.

A Legacy of Partnership and Mutual Respect

Temjen Imna Along fondly recalled Dr. Jitendra Singh’s tenure as the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), noting that the people of Nagaland still remember his proactive leadership and hands-on approach to addressing the region’s challenges.

“We remain deeply grateful for Dr. Singh’s continued support and guidance,” Temjen Imna Along said. “His leadership has inspired our state to adopt innovation-driven governance and youth empowerment as key pillars of development.”

Dr. Singh commended Nagaland’s commitment to aligning its developmental agenda with national priorities and acknowledged the state’s progress in areas such as education reform, entrepreneurship, and environmental conservation.

Commitment to Inclusive, Technology-Driven Growth

Both leaders concluded the meeting by reaffirming their shared vision of a prosperous, technology-enabled Nagaland, where scientific progress and administrative efficiency translate into tangible benefits for citizens. They pledged to continue strengthening Centre–State cooperation to advance sustainable development and ensure that Nagaland fully participates in India’s innovation-led growth trajectory.

“Our partnership represents a shared commitment to harness science, technology, and innovation as instruments of inclusive growth,” Dr. Singh noted. “Together, we aim to ensure that the North-East becomes a model for the rest of India in leveraging knowledge for socio-economic transformation.”

The meeting closed on an optimistic note, with both ministers agreeing to follow up on actionable strategies to promote science education, strengthen innovation ecosystems, and foster public-private partnerships in Nagaland’s emerging sectors.