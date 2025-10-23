Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Show of Strength

Operation Sindoor, a strategic military initiative, has compelled Pakistan to rethink its stance on misadventures against India, stated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking to soldiers in Rajasthan, Singh underscored the need for constant vigilance due to the perpetual threat from adversaries.

Singh, addressing an Army gathering, assured a stronger response if provoked and underlined the operation's role in showcasing India's military strength through air strikes following the Pahalgam terror incident. The strikes triggered intense engagements that ultimately ceased on May 10.

Further, the Defence Minister emphasized the military's role in the nation's self-reliance vision by 2047 and highlighted ongoing developments along the borders. Singh also celebrated cultural unity within the armed forces during the 'Bara-Khana' event.

(With inputs from agencies.)