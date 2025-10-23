Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Show of Strength

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's Operation Sindoor as a significant warning to Pakistan, emphasizing military vigilance and preparedness. He reiterated that the operation showcased India's capabilities and served as a deterrent against future misadventures. Singh also emphasized the military's pivotal role in India's national development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:20 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Show of Strength
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindoor, a strategic military initiative, has compelled Pakistan to rethink its stance on misadventures against India, stated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking to soldiers in Rajasthan, Singh underscored the need for constant vigilance due to the perpetual threat from adversaries.

Singh, addressing an Army gathering, assured a stronger response if provoked and underlined the operation's role in showcasing India's military strength through air strikes following the Pahalgam terror incident. The strikes triggered intense engagements that ultimately ceased on May 10.

Further, the Defence Minister emphasized the military's role in the nation's self-reliance vision by 2047 and highlighted ongoing developments along the borders. Singh also celebrated cultural unity within the armed forces during the 'Bara-Khana' event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

