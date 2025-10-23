Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Chamoli: Family's Car Plunges into Gorge

A family tragedy occurred in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, when their car fell into a gorge, resulting in three fatalities and one injury. The victims were identified as members of the Tripathi family from Vishal village in Pokhari tehsil. Rescue efforts are ongoing as further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:36 IST
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three family members when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Devkhal in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Police have confirmed the incident took place on the Gopeshwar-Pokhari motor road.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, a police team promptly reached the scene to initiate rescue and relief operations. The ill-fated car carried four individuals at the time of the accident, all of whom belonged to the Tripathi family from Vishal village.

Those who perished in the accident were identified as Arvind Tripathi, Anita Tripathi, and Anant Swaroop Tripathi. The injured individual, Ambuj Tripathi, is currently receiving medical care at a district hospital in Gopeshwar. Authorities said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

