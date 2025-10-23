President Ramaphosa Hails Vietnam Visit as a Milestone in Strengthening Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his State Visit to Vietnam as a historic milestone that has laid the foundation for a more structured, future-oriented partnership between South Africa and Vietnam — one designed to deliver tangible benefits to both peoples and to contribute meaningfully to regional and global peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Speaking at a media briefing in Hanoi on Thursday, 23 October 2025, following official bilateral talks with President Lương Cường of Vietnam, President Ramaphosa expressed optimism that the visit marks a new era of strategic cooperation between the two nations.

“Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and inclusive multilateralism,” President Ramaphosa said. “This visit has laid a strong foundation for a more structured and forward-looking partnership that delivers tangible benefits for our people.”

Deepening Ties Built on Shared History and Mutual Respect

President Ramaphosa began by extending his gratitude to President Lương Cường, the Vietnamese Government, and the people of Vietnam for their hospitality and the warm reception extended to him and his delegation.

“It is a great honour to be here in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” he said. “The spirit of friendship and solidarity we have experienced during this visit is deeply valued and reflects the enduring strength of our bilateral relationship.”

The visit, he noted, comes at a profoundly symbolic time, as Vietnam celebrates 80 years of independence — a testament to the nation’s resilience, unity, and progress since the struggle for liberation.

“It is also a moment to reflect on the historic ties between South Africa and Vietnam, rooted in shared struggles for liberation, sovereignty, and justice,” the President remarked.

South Africa and Vietnam first established diplomatic relations in 1993, and since then, the relationship has evolved from political solidarity to comprehensive cooperation in trade, education, science and technology, and international diplomacy.

Toward a Strategic Partnership

The highlight of President Ramaphosa’s visit was the announcement of a process to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, an upgrade that will institutionalize cooperation across a broader range of sectors.

“Today, we take a decisive step forward with the commencement of a process to elevate our bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership. This reflects our shared commitment to deepening cooperation across a range of sectors,” he said.

The Strategic Partnership framework will focus on several key sectors, including:

Defence and security cooperation

Agriculture and food processing

Justice and constitutional development

Mineral and petroleum resources

Biodiversity conservation and environmental protection

This structured partnership will also strengthen mechanisms for policy dialogue, technical collaboration, and institutional capacity building, ensuring that bilateral engagements translate into measurable outcomes.

Expanding Trade and Investment Horizons

President Ramaphosa underscored Vietnam’s importance in South Africa’s broader export diversification strategy, noting that the steady growth in trade and investment between the two nations reflects their complementary economic strengths.

“South Africa sees Vietnam as a key partner in its export diversification strategy,” he said. “We are encouraged by the positive trajectory of our trade and investment relations.”

Bilateral trade between the two countries has shown consistent growth, surpassing USD 1.5 billion in 2024, with opportunities identified in minerals, agro-processing, automotive components, green energy, and digital technology.

Vietnam’s strong industrial base and growing digital economy align well with South Africa’s Industrial Policy Action Plan and its efforts to boost intra-African and intercontinental trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

President Ramaphosa encouraged Vietnamese investors to view South Africa as a gateway to the African market, home to over 1.4 billion consumers and offering preferential access through regional trade blocs such as SADC, COMESA, and ECOWAS.

Strengthening Africa–Asia Cooperation

The President stressed that his visit to Vietnam forms part of a broader diplomatic effort to strengthen South Africa’s engagement with Southeast Asia, a region he described as “a rapidly growing engine of global economic growth and innovation.”

He cited South Africa’s participation in the 47th ASEAN Summit as Guest of the Chair, and its recent recognition as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, as evidence of its commitment to fostering inter-regional cooperation between Africa and Asia.

“We are building on the legacy of the 1955 Bandung Conference, which laid the foundation for solidarity between our continents,” he said. “Vietnam plays a central role in this regional partnership, not only as a longstanding friend of South Africa but also as a key member of ASEAN.”

The President noted that South Africa’s Chairmanship of the G20 in 2025 provides an opportunity to promote inclusive multilateralism, South–South cooperation, and reform of global governance institutions to better reflect the interests of developing nations.

Building on Shared Values and Global Cooperation

During his visit, President Ramaphosa commended Vietnam’s leadership in global digital governance, particularly for hosting the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime. He described the event as “a historic moment” for international cooperation on managing technological change responsibly.

“The Convention reflects the collective determination of nations to address cyber threats while ensuring that technology advances the cause of human development,” the President said.

South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development signed the Convention on behalf of the country, reaffirming its commitment to global cybersecurity cooperation.

A Broader Southeast Asia Tour

President Ramaphosa’s visit to Vietnam is part of a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, which began in Indonesia and will conclude with a working visit to Malaysia. The tour aims to strengthen South Africa’s diplomatic and economic engagement with the region, expanding opportunities for trade, investment, education exchange, and cultural diplomacy.

The visit also builds on South Africa’s growing recognition in the Asia-Pacific region, where it is increasingly viewed as a bridge between Africa and emerging Asian economies.

Looking Ahead

In his closing remarks, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s determination to translate the outcomes of the visit into actionable frameworks that will deliver results for citizens of both nations.

“This visit is more than a diplomatic engagement — it is a reaffirmation of shared values, mutual respect, and a vision for a better world,” he said. “As we move forward, South Africa and Vietnam will continue to work together to promote peace, inclusive growth, and sustainable development — not only for our countries but for our regions and the world.”

The State Visit to Vietnam thus marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s foreign policy agenda, underscoring its commitment to deepening partnerships in Asia and advancing the spirit of South–South solidarity through cooperation, innovation, and mutual progress.