Left Menu

Tragic Family Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan Collision

A family of four perished when a speeding trailer crashed into their tempo on Beawar-Masuda road in Rajasthan. The tragic accident also left two younger children seriously injured. Authorities are searching for the trailer driver who fled the scene, with a case registered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:09 IST
Tragic Family Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific accident on Beawar-Masuda road in Rajasthan's Ajmer district claimed the lives of a couple and their two children as a speeding trailer collided head-on with their tempo on Thursday, according to local police reports.

The tragic incident unfolded near Kheempura Ghat while the family was en route to celebrate Bhai Dooj at the woman's parental home. The collision had catastrophic consequences, completely crushing the tempo, as confirmed by Circle Officer Rajesh Kasana.

Two younger sons, severely injured in the crash, were swiftly transported to the hospital. Law enforcement is on the hunt for the trailer driver, who abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a case has been registered against the absconding driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

Honoring Sitaram Kesri: A Tribute to a Congress Stalwart

 India
2
Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, including Rs 800 cr to Samastipur cultivators: Modi at rally.

Rs 28,000 cr sent to farmers' accounts in Bihar under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme,...

 India
3
Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

Dual Roles: Indian-American Charged with Grand Larceny

 Global
4
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.

NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing the...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025