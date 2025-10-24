Tragic Family Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan Collision

A horrific accident on Beawar-Masuda road in Rajasthan's Ajmer district claimed the lives of a couple and their two children as a speeding trailer collided head-on with their tempo on Thursday, according to local police reports.

The tragic incident unfolded near Kheempura Ghat while the family was en route to celebrate Bhai Dooj at the woman's parental home. The collision had catastrophic consequences, completely crushing the tempo, as confirmed by Circle Officer Rajesh Kasana.

Two younger sons, severely injured in the crash, were swiftly transported to the hospital. Law enforcement is on the hunt for the trailer driver, who abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a case has been registered against the absconding driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)