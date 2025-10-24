Left Menu

NATO Responds to Russian Airspace Violations Amid Rising Tensions

Lithuania reported a breach of its airspace by Russian aircraft, prompting a NATO response. The incident underscores ongoing tensions as Russian military jets also violated Estonian airspace. Lithuania and other neighboring countries expressed concerns over Russia's actions and reiterated their commitment to defending all alliance territories.

NATO forces were called into action after Lithuania reported that two Russian military aircraft briefly entered its airspace. This incident has stirred a formal protest from Lithuania, which has informed its NATO and EU allies while publicly denouncing Russia's actions.

The aircraft, identified as an Su-30 fighter and an Il-78 refuelling tanker, reportedly entered 700 meters into Lithuanian airspace from the Kaliningrad region. In response, NATO's Baltic Air Police, featuring Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets, scrambled to patrol the skies.

Meanwhile, Lithuania's leadership has issued strong statements condemning Russia's actions and emphasizing NATO's commitment to defend member states' airspace. Similar sentiments of solidarity were expressed by leaders and officials from Estonia, Poland, and Latvia, highlighting the ongoing regional security concerns amid Russian military maneuvers.

