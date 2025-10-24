Left Menu

Alleged Arsonist Pleads Not Guilty in Devastating LA Wildfire Case

Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of starting a massive Los Angeles wildfire that killed 12, pleaded not guilty to federal arson charges. The fire destroyed 6,000 structures, incurring $150 billion in damage. Rinderknecht faces up to 45 years if convicted. The trial is set for December 16.

Updated: 24-10-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 04:46 IST
Alleged Arsonist Pleads Not Guilty in Devastating LA Wildfire Case
Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man accused of igniting one of the deadliest wildfires in Los Angeles history, has pleaded not guilty to federal arson-related charges. The catastrophic blaze resulted in 12 fatalities and countless destroyed homes.

Prosecutors allege that Rinderknecht 'maliciously' set the initial fire on January 1, which smoldered until fierce winds reignited it a week later in the Pacific Palisades. Charged with arson, property destruction, and illegally setting timber afire, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a potential maximum of 45 years in prison.

Rinderknecht, detained without bond, appeared in court after being arrested in Florida. His lawyer argues the charges connect him to actions preceding the main fire event. Court documents claim his actions inspired by a rap song. As the blaze also coincided with the Eaton Fire, the scope of devastation spanned communities.

