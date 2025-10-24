China's Boost in Government Investment for Better Livelihoods

In an announcement on Friday, China's National Development and Reform Commission revealed plans to revamp the government's investment structure, focusing more significantly on citizens' livelihoods. This strategic shift aims to address increasing public needs.

Speaking to reporters, Zheng Shanjie, the chairman of the commission, highlighted the country's capacity to expand domestic demand. The move indicates a comprehensive approach to economic reform.

Zheng emphasized that the government is actively working to optimize resource allocation to enhance the quality of life for its citizens, reflecting a broader commitment to socio-economic development.

