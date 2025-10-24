Left Menu

U.S. Fights Back: The Battle Over H-1B Visa Fee

The U.S. government is set to defend its decision to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, facing lawsuits claiming the move is unlawful. The administration argues that the fee is necessary to curb visa fraud and prioritize American workers, while the Chamber of Commerce disagrees.

  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. administration is gearing up for a legal battle to defend the imposition of a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visa petitions, a decision that has sparked backlash and legal challenges. The White House justifies the fee as essential for curbing fraud and protecting American workers.

Last week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's directive, arguing that it is both misguided and unlawful, posing a threat to American innovation and economic competitiveness. Other entities have joined in the legal challenge, reflecting widespread concern among employers and advocacy groups.

President Trump's proclamation, which significantly raises the cost of new H-1B visas, affects a substantial number of Indian professionals working in the U.S. While the administration maintains that the action is lawful and necessary, critics argue it exceeds presidential authority and could harm the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

