Rajasthan Civil Service Officer Suspended Amid Viral Altercation

Rajasthan's government has suspended civil service officer Chhotu Lal Sharma after a video of him slapping a CNG pump staffer went viral. Sharma, serving as an SDM, faced immediate suspension and police arrested three pump employees. The altercation stemmed from a dispute over vehicle refuelling preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The government of Rajasthan has taken decisive action by suspending Chhotu Lal Sharma, a state civil service officer, following an incident that swiftly gained traction on social media. This action was prompted by a widely circulated video showing an altercation between Sharma and a CNG pump staffer in Bhilwara.

According to an official statement, the Department of Personnel suspended Sharma, who held the position of sub-divisional magistrate in Pratapgarh, due to administrative reasons. The suspension order also noted that during this period, Sharma would be attached to the Secretariat, Personnel Department in Jaipur.

The incident, captured on CCTV, depicted a heated exchange over refuelling priorities, resulting in both Sharma and the pump staff engaging physically. In response, police detained three employees—Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma—as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

