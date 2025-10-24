Left Menu

Tractor-Trolley Incident Leaves Police Officer Critically Injured During Festive Procession

A police officer in Ballia district, identified as Ajay Kumar Tripathi, was severely injured during a Lakshmi idol immersion event. A tractor-trolley carrying DJ equipment rolled backward, crushing him. After initial treatment locally, he was moved to Lucknow for advanced medical care as his condition worsened.

Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:27 IST
In Ballia district, a police station in-charge was severely injured during a Lakshmi idol immersion event, authorities disclosed on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night around 10 PM in Nagara as a tractor-trolley, reportedly loaded with DJ equipment, accidentally rolled backward, officials stated. Ajay Kumar Tripathi, tasked with overseeing the event, found himself crushed beneath the vehicle.

Following the accident, Tripathi was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the district hospital before being transferred to Lucknow for more specialized treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

