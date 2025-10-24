Indore Takes Action: Ban on Dangerous Carbide Toy Guns

The Indore district administration has enacted a ban on the hazardous carbide toy guns after their proliferation during Diwali celebrations resulted in significant eye injuries to at least 31 individuals, predominantly children.

In conjunction with this measure, the police have issued an order prohibiting the creation and online dissemination of videos featuring carbide guns. These makeshift devices, constructed with a gas lighter, PVC pipe, and calcium carbide, emit acetylene gas that triggers explosions, dispersing plastic fragments akin to shrapnel, posing severe injury risks.

District Magistrate Shivam Verma exercised authority under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, asserting that the manufacture and use of such guns harm public health and the environment. The prohibitory measures extend to their production, sale, and display. Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh has directed city law enforcement to ensure compliance, with violations potentially resulting in imprisonment under section 223.

(With inputs from agencies.)