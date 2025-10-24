Left Menu

Wildlife Bust: Smuggler Caught with 154 Exotic Animals at Mumbai Airport

A smuggler was arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with 154 exotic animals. The wildlife, including snakes and lizards, originated from Bangkok. The arrest was made by Mumbai Customs based on specific information. Legal actions have been initiated under the Customs and Wildlife Protection Acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:47 IST
Wildlife Bust: Smuggler Caught with 154 Exotic Animals at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant wildlife smuggling attempt was thwarted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when customs officials apprehended a passenger with 154 exotic animals. The seizure included various snakes and lizards.

The suspect, who flew in from Bangkok, was stopped by the Mumbai Customs Zone III team acting on precise intelligence. This led to the discovery of animal species including corn snakes, hognose snakes, bearded dragons, and yellow anacondas among others.

Authorities have detained the individual under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act, highlighting the ongoing battle against illegal wildlife trade and its implications for biodiversity conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India
2
Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

 India
3
Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

 India
4
Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025