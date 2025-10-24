Wildlife Bust: Smuggler Caught with 154 Exotic Animals at Mumbai Airport

A significant wildlife smuggling attempt was thwarted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when customs officials apprehended a passenger with 154 exotic animals. The seizure included various snakes and lizards.

The suspect, who flew in from Bangkok, was stopped by the Mumbai Customs Zone III team acting on precise intelligence. This led to the discovery of animal species including corn snakes, hognose snakes, bearded dragons, and yellow anacondas among others.

Authorities have detained the individual under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act, highlighting the ongoing battle against illegal wildlife trade and its implications for biodiversity conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)