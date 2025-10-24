Left Menu

Major Reshuffle in Delhi Police Transforming Traffic and Security Leadership

The Delhi government's Home Department initiated a significant reshuffle within the Delhi Police, resulting in new appointments and transfers across key positions. This move aims to boost administrative efficiency and address urban challenges like traffic congestion and air pollution, particularly following recent festive season complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:53 IST
The Home Department of the Delhi government has announced a sweeping reshuffle in the hierarchy of the Delhi Police, with several senior IPS officers assigned new roles. Highlighting this change is the appointment of 1994-batch officer Neeraj Thakur as Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the shift spanning officers from the 1993 to 2016 batches aims to improve administrative efficiency. The decision responds to persistent traffic congestion and pollution issues in the national capital, exacerbated during the festive season.

The restructuring has reassigned the roles of special commissioners within the police traffic division and introduced new leadership in various critical sectors to foster a more streamlined command structure and operational coordination.

