Left Menu

Pakistani Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Upholds Women's Right to Seek Khula, Recognizes Psychological Abuse

In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's Supreme Court has upheld a woman's right to dissolve her marriage through 'Khula' without the husband's consent, recognizing psychological abuse as valid grounds. The court emphasized women's autonomy in marital decisions, marking significant progress in gender equality and legal acknowledgment of mental cruelty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:00 IST
Pakistani Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Upholds Women's Right to Seek Khula, Recognizes Psychological Abuse
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a groundbreaking decision, Pakistan's Supreme Court has affirmed a woman's right to independently dissolve her marriage through 'Khula', and recognized psychological abuse as valid grounds for divorce.

Authored by Justice Ayesha A Malik, the judgment rectified a previous decision by the Peshawar High Court requiring the husband's consent for dissolution. The court ruled that Khula is a voluntary right of the wife, unaffected by judicial discretion.

The court criticized patriarchal interpretations that restrict women's autonomy, emphasizing dignity and equality under Articles 14, 25, and 35 of Pakistan's Constitution. The ruling sets a precedent for addressing psychological abuse in marital law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India
2
Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

 India
3
Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

 India
4
Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025