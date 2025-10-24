WMO Faces Financial Crunch Amid Climate Crisis
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is considering staff cuts and strategic changes amid late payments from member countries, including the U.S. Efforts to address these challenges come as climate change intensifies. A new task force will explore technology adoption amidst budget constraints to improve global weather forecasting systems.
The World Meteorological Organization is grappling with financial woes as member countries lag on payments, prompting restructuring and proposed staff cuts.
With climate change accelerating, the WMO emphasizes the urgency of enhancing early-warning systems, especially in vulnerable regions.
A task force will seek to optimize operations, exploring innovations like artificial intelligence in weather forecasting.
