WMO Faces Financial Crunch Amid Climate Crisis

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is considering staff cuts and strategic changes amid late payments from member countries, including the U.S. Efforts to address these challenges come as climate change intensifies. A new task force will explore technology adoption amidst budget constraints to improve global weather forecasting systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:10 IST
The World Meteorological Organization is grappling with financial woes as member countries lag on payments, prompting restructuring and proposed staff cuts.

With climate change accelerating, the WMO emphasizes the urgency of enhancing early-warning systems, especially in vulnerable regions.

A task force will seek to optimize operations, exploring innovations like artificial intelligence in weather forecasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

