Left Menu

Govt Extends Deadline for Feedback on Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2025

In light of public interest and to encourage broader stakeholder engagement, the Ministry has extended the deadline for submitting comments and suggestions on the draft Bill by 10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:04 IST
Govt Extends Deadline for Feedback on Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2025
A prescribed format for submitting structured feedback is available on the Ministry’s website along with the full draft of the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at institutional reform and academic elevation, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India, has released the draft of the “Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025” and initiated a pre-legislative consultative process. The proposed legislation seeks to grant statutory status to the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) by transitioning it from a registered society to a body corporate under an Act of Parliament, thereby aligning it with the governance frameworks of Institutions of National Importance (INIs).

In light of public interest and to encourage broader stakeholder engagement, the Ministry has extended the deadline for submitting comments and suggestions on the draft Bill by 10 days. The revised deadline is now 03 November 2025.

Elevating ISI to Statutory Status

The Indian Statistical Institute, established in 1931 by renowned statistician Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis, is globally respected for its contributions to statistical science, research, data science, economics, and quantitative studies. Currently functioning as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, ISI operates campuses in Kolkata (main), Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Giridih.

The proposed ISI Bill, 2025 aims to:

  • Convert ISI into a statutory body corporate, enhancing its autonomy and academic authority

  • Provide a robust governance structure, akin to IITs, NITs, and AIIMS institutions

  • Ensure more transparent and accountable administrative mechanisms

  • Enable the Institute to award degrees, diplomas, and fellowships under the new statutory framework

  • Empower ISI to expand its role in shaping national statistical and data-related policies

By granting statutory recognition, the Bill will enable the Institute to further strengthen its position as a premier academic and research institution, while also broadening its role in nation-building through data and evidence-based policymaking.

Public Consultation Extended to 03 November 2025

As part of the Government of India’s pre-legislative consultative process, MoSPI had earlier invited public comments on the draft Bill. In response to requests from various stakeholders, the Ministry has now extended the submission deadline to ensure wider participation.

How to Submit Suggestions

Interested individuals, academicians, statisticians, researchers, civil society organizations, industry bodies, and other stakeholders are encouraged to submit their feedback to help shape the final legislation.

Key submission details:

  • Last date for submission: 03 November 2025

  • Email: capisi-mospi[at]gov[dot]in

  • Format: MS Word or PDF

  • Documents available at: https://new.mospi.gov.in

A prescribed format for submitting structured feedback is available on the Ministry’s website along with the full draft of the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025.

Towards Better Governance in Higher Academia

The proposed Bill is part of the Government’s broader vision to streamline governance in elite academic institutions, promote evidence-based research, and support India’s aspirations to become a global leader in data science, AI, economics, and applied statistics.

By codifying ISI’s functions into a legislative framework, the government aims to reinforce its strategic relevance in:

  • National planning and development

  • Advanced training of statisticians and economists

  • Conducting cutting-edge interdisciplinary research

  • Supporting evidence-backed policymaking across ministries

Stakeholder Participation is Key

The Ministry has reiterated that public engagement is a vital component of the democratic process of lawmaking. Stakeholders have the opportunity to provide constructive input that can help refine institutional governance, safeguard academic freedoms, and ensure that the Bill meets the expectations of a 21st-century research institution.

“This is a vital moment for statisticians, researchers, and citizens who value data integrity, academic independence, and national capacity in quantitative sciences to share their vision,” a senior official from MoSPI stated.

With India increasingly being recognized as a global leader in digital governance, data systems, and AI ethics, a reformed and empowered ISI is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future in data-driven policy and innovation.

 

TRENDING

1
Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

 India
2
Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

Australian Cricketers Targeted: Stalking and Assault in Indore

 India
3
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
4
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025