Govt Extends Deadline for Feedback on Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2025

In a significant move aimed at institutional reform and academic elevation, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India, has released the draft of the “Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025” and initiated a pre-legislative consultative process. The proposed legislation seeks to grant statutory status to the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) by transitioning it from a registered society to a body corporate under an Act of Parliament, thereby aligning it with the governance frameworks of Institutions of National Importance (INIs).

In light of public interest and to encourage broader stakeholder engagement, the Ministry has extended the deadline for submitting comments and suggestions on the draft Bill by 10 days. The revised deadline is now 03 November 2025.

Elevating ISI to Statutory Status

The Indian Statistical Institute, established in 1931 by renowned statistician Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis, is globally respected for its contributions to statistical science, research, data science, economics, and quantitative studies. Currently functioning as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, ISI operates campuses in Kolkata (main), Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Giridih.

The proposed ISI Bill, 2025 aims to:

Convert ISI into a statutory body corporate , enhancing its autonomy and academic authority

Provide a robust governance structure , akin to IITs, NITs, and AIIMS institutions

Ensure more transparent and accountable administrative mechanisms

Enable the Institute to award degrees, diplomas, and fellowships under the new statutory framework

Empower ISI to expand its role in shaping national statistical and data-related policies

By granting statutory recognition, the Bill will enable the Institute to further strengthen its position as a premier academic and research institution, while also broadening its role in nation-building through data and evidence-based policymaking.

Public Consultation Extended to 03 November 2025

As part of the Government of India’s pre-legislative consultative process, MoSPI had earlier invited public comments on the draft Bill. In response to requests from various stakeholders, the Ministry has now extended the submission deadline to ensure wider participation.

How to Submit Suggestions

Interested individuals, academicians, statisticians, researchers, civil society organizations, industry bodies, and other stakeholders are encouraged to submit their feedback to help shape the final legislation.

Key submission details:

Last date for submission: 03 November 2025

Email: capisi-mospi[at]gov[dot]in

Format: MS Word or PDF

Documents available at: https://new.mospi.gov.in

A prescribed format for submitting structured feedback is available on the Ministry’s website along with the full draft of the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025.

Towards Better Governance in Higher Academia

The proposed Bill is part of the Government’s broader vision to streamline governance in elite academic institutions, promote evidence-based research, and support India’s aspirations to become a global leader in data science, AI, economics, and applied statistics.

By codifying ISI’s functions into a legislative framework, the government aims to reinforce its strategic relevance in:

National planning and development

Advanced training of statisticians and economists

Conducting cutting-edge interdisciplinary research

Supporting evidence-backed policymaking across ministries

Stakeholder Participation is Key

The Ministry has reiterated that public engagement is a vital component of the democratic process of lawmaking. Stakeholders have the opportunity to provide constructive input that can help refine institutional governance, safeguard academic freedoms, and ensure that the Bill meets the expectations of a 21st-century research institution.

“This is a vital moment for statisticians, researchers, and citizens who value data integrity, academic independence, and national capacity in quantitative sciences to share their vision,” a senior official from MoSPI stated.

With India increasingly being recognized as a global leader in digital governance, data systems, and AI ethics, a reformed and empowered ISI is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future in data-driven policy and innovation.