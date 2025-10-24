Rescue in Dehradun: Mystery of the Missing Woman Solved

A 20-year-old woman who was feared to have been captured by a leopard was found safe from Dehradun, police confirmed.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in Nanheda village when the woman, Sakshi, went to the forest for fodder. Locals suspected a leopard attack when she didn't return, prompting a search operation by the Forest Department, including using drones.

Sakshi later contacted her family, revealing she had traveled to Dehradun of her own will. She was brought back unharmed. Authorities emphasized against spreading unwarranted fears about leopards, suggesting such incidents often create undue panic.

