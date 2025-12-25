Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life in Sohelwa Forest

A young woman from the Tharu tribal community lost her life in a tragic leopard attack while collecting firewood in the Sohelwa forest area on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The incident took place in the Bhambhar range of the forest, where Kamla Devi, 22, entered with a group of women to gather wood. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Garg reported that the leopard attack caused the group to flee, returning to their village to raise the alarm.

Upon receiving the alert, a forest department team quickly responded and recovered Devi's body, now sent for a post-mortem examination. Forest officials, led by District Magistrate Vipin Jain, have been tasked with trapping the animal, deploying three teams with camera traps to monitor the area. An awareness campaign aims to prevent future wildlife incidents, urging villagers to report any wild animal sightings immediately.