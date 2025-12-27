Leopard on the Loose: Residents Alerted in Panchkula Sector 6
A leopard was seen in Panchkula's Sector 6, causing local authorities to launch a capture operation. Footage shows the animal in residential areas, prompting officials to advise residents to stay indoors. Police and forest teams are actively working to secure the leopard as efforts continue.
A leopard was spotted within the residential confines of Sector 6 in Panchkula, Haryana, on Saturday, leading local authorities to initiate an urgent operation to capture the animal.
Upon receiving alerts about the leopard's presence, coordinated teams from the police and forest departments promptly converged on the scene to secure the area.
Captured on CCTV, the wild cat was seen navigating residential lawns and scaling walls, prompting advisories for residents to remain indoors. Efforts are ongoing to ensure the animal's safe capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
