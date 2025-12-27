Leopard on the Loose: Residents Alerted in Panchkula Sector 6

A leopard was spotted within the residential confines of Sector 6 in Panchkula, Haryana, on Saturday, leading local authorities to initiate an urgent operation to capture the animal.

Upon receiving alerts about the leopard's presence, coordinated teams from the police and forest departments promptly converged on the scene to secure the area.

Captured on CCTV, the wild cat was seen navigating residential lawns and scaling walls, prompting advisories for residents to remain indoors. Efforts are ongoing to ensure the animal's safe capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)