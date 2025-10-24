Left Menu

Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Videos Targeting Punjab CM

A Mohali court directed social media platforms to delete 166 offensive videos targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The videos, potentially AI-generated, were posted by Jagman Samra from Canada. All platforms must preserve data and ensure content is non-searchable to prevent public disorder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Mohali has issued an order directing major social media platforms to remove specific objectionable videos targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The directive requires action within 24 hours of order receipt.

The court's order, issued by Judicial Magistrate Manpreet Kaur, includes a list of 166 URLs and instructs platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and Telegram to eliminate the specified content.

This decision follows an application by the State Cyber Crime Department, which identified the videos as vulgar, potentially AI-generated, and a threat to public order. An FIR has been filed against Jagman Samra, who allegedly circulated the content from Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

