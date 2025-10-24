Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Videos Targeting Punjab CM

A court in Mohali has issued an order directing major social media platforms to remove specific objectionable videos targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The directive requires action within 24 hours of order receipt.

The court's order, issued by Judicial Magistrate Manpreet Kaur, includes a list of 166 URLs and instructs platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and Telegram to eliminate the specified content.

This decision follows an application by the State Cyber Crime Department, which identified the videos as vulgar, potentially AI-generated, and a threat to public order. An FIR has been filed against Jagman Samra, who allegedly circulated the content from Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)